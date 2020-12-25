Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi TV: Houthi sea mine strikes cargo ship in Red Sea

The outlet provided no additional details, including whether there was an explosion or to what country the vessel belonged.The report comes less than two weeks after an oil tanker suffered an explosion off Saudi Arabias port city of Jiddah, resulting in the shutting down of the most important shipping point for the kingdom.

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 23:49 IST
Saudi TV: Houthi sea mine strikes cargo ship in Red Sea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A sea mine planted by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea on Friday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned television channel reported. Al-Ekhbariya quoted the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The outlet provided no additional details, including whether there was an explosion or to what country the vessel belonged.

The report comes less than two weeks after an oil tanker suffered an explosion off Saudi Arabia's port city of Jiddah, resulting in the shutting down of the most important shipping point for the kingdom. The Saudis blamed the explosion on a bomb-laden boat like the remote-controlled ones used by Yemen's Houthi rebels The attack on the Singapore-flagged BW Rhine, which had been contracted by the trading arm of the kingdom's massive Saudi Arabian Oil Co., marked the fourth assault targeting Saudi energy infrastructure in a month.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a U.S.-backed military coalition against the Houthis, who overran most of Yemen's northern parts, including the capital Sanaa the previous year. That forced the U.N. recognized government to flee to the south. The war in the Arab world's poorest country has killed more than 112,000 people, including thousands of civilians. The conflict has also resulted in the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

TRENDING

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

Optiemus Infracom setting up new factory for mobile manufacturing in Noida

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Militant killed, 2 security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

An unidentified militant was killed while two soldiers were injured during an encounter between between security forces and ultras in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search...

Park, public complex in north Delhi named after former PM Vajpayee: Civic body

A park and a public complex were named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday, the areas civic body said. A statue of the late veteran BJP leader was also installed at the complex...

Turkey to require negative COVID-19 test result for travel

Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative COVID-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted a statement Friday saying travellers would n...

Guwahati, Dec 25 (PTI) Assam reported 61 new COVID-19

positive cases on Friday, the lowest since May 23, with the total cases so far rising to 2,15,836 ande no deaths were reported, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The 61 new cases were detected out of 11,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020