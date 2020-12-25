Left Menu
Cash, jewellery looted from industrialist's house

Family of an industrialist here was allegedly held hostage and cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees was looted from his home on Friday, police said.

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 25-12-2020 23:49 IST
Family of an industrialist here was allegedly held hostage and cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees was looted from his home on Friday, police said. Five masked youths forced their entry into the house of industrialist Pramod Prajapati as his mother opened the main door in the morning and held all family members hostage at gunpoint, Kotdwar Circle Officer Anil Joshi said.

Prajapati's mother, wife and daughter were at home when the robbery took place, he said. Prajapati owns industrial units in Haridwar and other towns of Uttarakhand, Joshi said.

Joshi did not reveal the exact amount looted but said it runs into lakhs of rupees. A forensic team has arrived and the police is in possession of important clues, the officer said.

