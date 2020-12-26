Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in J-K's Kathua

Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing at forward posts along the International Border IB in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 09:09 IST
Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing at forward posts along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. Firing from across the IB in the Satpal Border Outpost area of Hiranagar sector started around 9.35 pm on Friday, prompting strong retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), they said.

The officials said cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 2.45 am on Saturday, but there was no immediate report of any damage on the Indian side. The latest ceasefire violation comes a day after two Army porters – Altaf Hussain and Mohammad Zaif – were injured in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control at Dalhan in Poonch district.

The porters, both residents of Noorkote village, were moving towards a forward post when they were fired upon by Pakistani troops from across the border, causing serious injuries to them, the officials said, adding both were hospitalised and their condition was stated to be stable..

