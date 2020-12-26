Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing in J-K's Indreshwar Nagar sector
Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to unprovoked continuous firing in the Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu for 4 hours towards Indian posts.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-12-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 09:40 IST
Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to unprovoked continuous firing in the Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu for 4 hours towards Indian posts. The firing started late last night and continued till early morning today.
The Border Security Force (BSF) battalion retaliated befittingly. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)