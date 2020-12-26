Left Menu
Australia lose Labuschagne, reach 136/5 vs India at tea on Day 1

Jasprit Bumrah 224, Ravichandran Ashwin 225 and debutant Mohammed Siraj 125 got the wickets.Brief Scores Australia 1365 Marnus Labuschagne 48, Travis Head 38, Jasprit Bumrah 224, R Ashwin 225 vs India..

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 09:53 IST
Australia lose Labuschagne, reach 136/5 vs India at tea on Day 1
CA logo Image Credit: ANI

Australia struggled to reach 136 for 5 at tea against India on the opening day of the second Test here on Saturday. At the break, Cameron Green (6 not out) and Tim Paine (0 batting) were at the crease.

In the second session, India got the wickets of Travis Head (38) and Marnus Labuschagne (48) after they added 86 runs for the fourth wicket. Jasprit Bumrah (2/24), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/25), and debutant Mohammed Siraj (1/25) got the wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia 136/5 (Marnus Labuschagne 48, Travis Head 38, Jasprit Bumrah 2/24, R Ashwin 2/25) vs India.

