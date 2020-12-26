Australia lose Labuschagne, reach 136/5 vs India at tea on Day 1

Australia struggled to reach 136 for 5 at tea against India on the opening day of the second Test here on Saturday. At the break, Cameron Green (6 not out) and Tim Paine (0 batting) were at the crease.

In the second session, India got the wickets of Travis Head (38) and Marnus Labuschagne (48) after they added 86 runs for the fourth wicket. Jasprit Bumrah (2/24), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/25), and debutant Mohammed Siraj (1/25) got the wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia 136/5 (Marnus Labuschagne 48, Travis Head 38, Jasprit Bumrah 2/24, R Ashwin 2/25) vs India.