Militant killed in encounter in J-K

An unidentified militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll of ultras in the operation to two, police said on Saturday. ''One more militant has been killed in fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Shopian today. The number of terrorists killed in the operation now stands at two,'' a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area on Friday following information about the presence of militants in the area, the official said. He said as the forces were conducting the searches, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, resulting an encounter, the official said. In the exchange of fire, one militant was killed last night, the official said, adding two soldiers were also injured in the gunbattle.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained..