Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conflict of interest complaint against Kuruvilla, MCA Prez Patil

Kuruvilla, who played 10 Tests and 25 ODIs for India, was on Thursday named in the national selection panel by the Boards Cricket Advisory Committee CAC comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik.A similar complaint alleging conflict of interest has been filed by Gupta against Mumbai Cricket Association MCA president Vijay Patil.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:26 IST
Conflict of interest complaint against Kuruvilla, MCA Prez Patil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A complaint alleging conflict of interest has been filed against newly-appointed national selector Abey Kuruvilla by former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjeev Gupta. The complaint against the former pacer has been lodged with the BCCI's Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) D K Jain.

Gupta has alleged that Kuruvilla's conflict of interest centres around his twin roles of being the Sports Director of the DY Patil academy and a national selector. Kuruvilla, who played 10 Tests and 25 ODIs for India, was on Thursday named in the national selection panel by the Board's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

A similar complaint alleging conflict of interest has been filed by Gupta against Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil. Patil was elected as the president of the MCA in October last year when the elections of the association were held.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Four injured as fire breaks out in drug factory

A fire broke out at a drug manufacturing factory here on Saturday, injuring four staffers, police saidThe incident occurred after a dryer machine at the unit caught fire and exploded, circle officer Kuldeep Singh said. The fire was doused w...

COVID-19: Second UK returnee tests positive in Indore

A 39-year-old man, who recently returned to Indore in Madhya Pradesh from the UK, on Saturday became the second such person to be found infected with coronavirus in the last two days, an official said. However, it was not yet clear if the s...

Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity

Iraq aims to increase crude oil export capacity from its southern ports to 6 million barrels per day from the current 3.5 million barrels a day capacity, Karim Hattab, deputy oil minister for distribution affairs said in a statement.Hattab ...

Ind vs Aus: Gavaskar doesn't wish to talk about Rahane's captaincy fearing accusation

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said that he will not term Ajinkya Rahanes leadership outstanding as lovers of the game will then call him out for having a bias for players coming from Mumbai. Gavaskars remarks came as India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020