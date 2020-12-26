Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1

The European Union and the United Kingdom made public Saturday the vast agreement that is likely to govern future trade and cooperation between them from January 1, setting the 27-nation blocs relations with its former member country and neighbour on a new but far more distant footing.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:35 IST
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1

The European Union and the United Kingdom made public Saturday the vast agreement that is likely to govern future trade and cooperation between them from January 1, setting the 27-nation bloc's relations with its former member country and neighbour on a new but far more distant footing. EU ambassadors and lawmakers on both sides of the English Channel will now pore over the “EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement,” which contains over 1,240 pages of text. EU envoys are expected to meet on Monday to discuss the document, drawn up over nine intense months of talks.

Businesses, so long left in the dark about what is in store for them, will also be trying to understand its implications. Most importantly, the deal as it stands ensures that Britain can continue to trade in goods with the world's biggest trading bloc without tariffs or quotas after the U.K. breaks fully free of the EU.

It ceased to be an official member on January 31 this year and is days away from the end of an exit transition period. But other barriers will be raised, as the UK loses the kind of access to a huge market that only membership can guarantee.

They range from access to fishing waters to energy markets, and include everyday ties so important to citizens like travel arrangements and education exchanges. EU member countries are expected to endorse the agreement over the course of next week. British legislators could vote on it on Wednesday. But even if they do approve it, the text would only enter force provisionally on New Year's Day as the European Parliament must also have its say.

EU lawmakers said last weekend that there simply wasn't enough time to properly scrutinise the text before the deadline, and they will debate and vote on the document in January and February, if the approval process runs smoothly. Despite the deal, unanswered questions linger in many areas, including security cooperation — with the U.K. set to lose access to real-time information in some EU law enforcement databases — and access to the EU market for Britain's huge financial services sector.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 84,928 cr this kharif season so far

Paddy procurement has increased by 25 per cent in this kharif marketing season so far to 449.83 lakh tonnes at the minimum support price MSP, valued at Rs 84,928.10 crore. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season KMS 2020-21, Government conti...

4 cases of new COVID-19 variant identified in Madrid

Madrid Spain, December 26 ANISputnik At least four cases of a new COVID-19 variant that recently emerged in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Spains Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, a prominent official in the Spanish capitals administrati...

1,006 new COVID-19 cases in MP, nine deaths, 1,129 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,006 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,37,406, a health official said. With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 3,545, he said.A total of 1,129 patien...

Goa records 61 new COVID-19 cases; three more deaths

The count of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 50,595, after 61 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official from the health department said. With the death of three more patients during the day, the coastal states toll st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020