Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha ATS to probe supply chain of drug racket in Himachal

It was also found that the narcotic substance was being supplied regularly from Himachal Pradesh to Maharashtra and other states, he said.Considering the gravity of the offence, the director general of Maharashtra police transferred the investigation to the ATS, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:35 IST
Maha ATS to probe supply chain of drug racket in Himachal

A team from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has gone to Himachal Pradesh to probe the supply chain of a drugs racket, which was unearthed by the Pune railway police following the seizure of charas worth Rs 1 crore, an official said on Saturday. The Railway Police last week had arrested two persons from Himachal Pradesh for alleged possession of 34 kg of charas at Pune station.

During the investigation, it came to light that the arrested accused were in Pune to distribute the drug during New Year celebrations in Goa, Mumbai and other cities, the ATS official said. It was also found that the narcotic substance was being supplied regularly from Himachal Pradesh to Maharashtra and other states, he said.

Considering the gravity of the offence, the director general of Maharashtra police transferred the investigation to the ATS, the official said. Accordingly, an ATS team headed by superintendent of police rank officer was dispatched to Kulu in Himachal Pradesh, it was stated.

The team will investigate the cultivation of narcotics and the supply chain with the help of Himachal Pradesh police, the official added..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...

UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693

The United Kingdom recorded 210 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data. The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020