Maha ATS to probe supply chain of drug racket in Himachal

A team from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has gone to Himachal Pradesh to probe the supply chain of a drugs racket, which was unearthed by the Pune railway police following the seizure of charas worth Rs 1 crore, an official said on Saturday. The Railway Police last week had arrested two persons from Himachal Pradesh for alleged possession of 34 kg of charas at Pune station.

During the investigation, it came to light that the arrested accused were in Pune to distribute the drug during New Year celebrations in Goa, Mumbai and other cities, the ATS official said. It was also found that the narcotic substance was being supplied regularly from Himachal Pradesh to Maharashtra and other states, he said.

Considering the gravity of the offence, the director general of Maharashtra police transferred the investigation to the ATS, the official said. Accordingly, an ATS team headed by superintendent of police rank officer was dispatched to Kulu in Himachal Pradesh, it was stated.

The team will investigate the cultivation of narcotics and the supply chain with the help of Himachal Pradesh police, the official added..