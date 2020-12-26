Left Menu
CISF nabs Korean national with Rs 33L foreign currency at IGI airport

A Korean national was apprehended at Delhi airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth about Rs 33 lakh illegally, a senior official said. The Korean national could not produce any valid document to carry such amount of foreign currency and he was handed over to Customs authorities for a full investigation, a senior Central Industrial Security Force officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:38 IST
A Korean national was apprehended at Delhi airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth about Rs 33 lakh illegally, a senior official said. Lee Wonho, who was bound for Seoul, was intercepted during security checks at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A total of USD 45,400 worth Rs 33 lakh was recovered from his bag, they said. ''The Korean national could not produce any valid document to carry such amount of foreign currency and he was handed over to Customs authorities for a full investigation,'' a senior Central Industrial Security Force officer said.

