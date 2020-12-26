Man injured in Adilabad firing incident dies

A 60-year-old man, who was shot at and injured by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed during a fight between two groups at Adilabad, died at a government hospital here, police said on Saturday. The man succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

Two others who suffered injuries in the incident on December 18 are said to be stable. A petty squabble had turned into an altercation following which Ahmed opened fire at the rival group using his licensed revolver, injuring three people, they said, adding that the accused has been taken into custody.

Observing that there is no place for violence in democracy, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, as a response to the incident in Adilabad, had announced the dissolution of the party's Adilabad Town Body with immediate effect..