Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man injured in Adilabad firing incident dies

A 60-year-old man, who was shot at and injured by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed during a fight between two groups at Adilabad, died at a government hospital here, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:35 IST
Man injured in Adilabad firing incident dies

A 60-year-old man, who was shot at and injured by AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed during a fight between two groups at Adilabad, died at a government hospital here, police said on Saturday. The man succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

Two others who suffered injuries in the incident on December 18 are said to be stable. A petty squabble had turned into an altercation following which Ahmed opened fire at the rival group using his licensed revolver, injuring three people, they said, adding that the accused has been taken into custody.

Observing that there is no place for violence in democracy, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, as a response to the incident in Adilabad, had announced the dissolution of the party's Adilabad Town Body with immediate effect..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt making persistent efforts to improve quality of education in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government has been making persistent efforts to improve the quality of education in the state and has done a lot of work on this front. He said the government is also developi...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020