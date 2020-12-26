Left Menu
CRPF jawan cremated with full state honours in Assam

The body of CRPF jawan Mrityunjoy Chetia, who was killed in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full state honours in his village in Dhemaji district of Assam on Saturday, officials said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:25 IST
The body of CRPF jawan Mrityunjoy Chetia, who was killed in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full state honours in his village in Dhemaji district of Assam on Saturday, officials said. On behalf of the state government, Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner N Pawar paid homage to the 27-year-old jawan who hailed from Gelua village. Senior CRPF officials were also present there.

The next of kin of him would be given a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh, officials said. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the death of Chetia who had joined the force in 2017.

Militants hurled a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party at Tawheed Chowk in Dudderhama area of Ganderbal in central Kashmir on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to three of its personnel. Chetia, who is one of the three, later succumbed to his injuries a hospital in Srinagar. PTI DG NN NN

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

