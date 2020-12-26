VHP asks Kejriwal to bring anti-conversion law, alleges 'love jihad' cases on rise in Delhi

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to enact a strict law against unlawful conversion for marriage on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Uttar Pradesh government had last month enacted a law to make the conversion for marriage an illegal act. Earlier in November, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

In a letter to Kejriwal, VHP alleged that there have been "growing religious conversions" and an increase in "love jihad cases" in Delhi. It further alleged that many from Uttar Pradesh have been using the capital city as a safe haven since the new law was introduced. "Sir, there has been an increase in such cases since the law has been made in Uttar Pradesh to stop love jihad and conversion. Some people from other states like Uttar Pradesh dupe our daughters and sisters and get them to Delhi. They are able to seek refuge here and escape punishment because there is no such law in Delhi they are " the letter noted.

"Hindu sisters and daughters are being deceived by Islamic Jihadis and being made victims of love jihad in the capital of the country. Hindu daughters have been trapped in the clutches. Dozens of cases have also come to light through media," the letter stated. VHP also claimed that cases of "love jihad" have come to light from localities such as Amar Colony, Sarita Vihar, Sangam Vihar, Badarpur, Okhla, South Delhi, Rohini, Rajouri Garden and Prem Nagar in the capital city.

"Therefore, we humbly request you to provide justice to the daughters of Delhi. Bring a bill to enact a strict law on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, so that Hindu daughters of Delhi get justice. We would request you to take some action in this regard," it added. Requesting Kejriwal to meet VHP delegation and discuss the matter in detail, VHP sought time and date from him. (ANI)