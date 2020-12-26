Left Menu
Development News Edition

VHP asks Kejriwal to bring anti-conversion law, alleges 'love jihad' cases on rise in Delhi

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to enact a strict law against unlawful conversion for marriage on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:21 IST
VHP asks Kejriwal to bring anti-conversion law, alleges 'love jihad' cases on rise in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to enact a strict law against unlawful conversion for marriage on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Uttar Pradesh government had last month enacted a law to make the conversion for marriage an illegal act. Earlier in November, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

In a letter to Kejriwal, VHP alleged that there have been "growing religious conversions" and an increase in "love jihad cases" in Delhi. It further alleged that many from Uttar Pradesh have been using the capital city as a safe haven since the new law was introduced. "Sir, there has been an increase in such cases since the law has been made in Uttar Pradesh to stop love jihad and conversion. Some people from other states like Uttar Pradesh dupe our daughters and sisters and get them to Delhi. They are able to seek refuge here and escape punishment because there is no such law in Delhi they are " the letter noted.

"Hindu sisters and daughters are being deceived by Islamic Jihadis and being made victims of love jihad in the capital of the country. Hindu daughters have been trapped in the clutches. Dozens of cases have also come to light through media," the letter stated. VHP also claimed that cases of "love jihad" have come to light from localities such as Amar Colony, Sarita Vihar, Sangam Vihar, Badarpur, Okhla, South Delhi, Rohini, Rajouri Garden and Prem Nagar in the capital city.

"Therefore, we humbly request you to provide justice to the daughters of Delhi. Bring a bill to enact a strict law on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, so that Hindu daughters of Delhi get justice. We would request you to take some action in this regard," it added. Requesting Kejriwal to meet VHP delegation and discuss the matter in detail, VHP sought time and date from him. (ANI)

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Nantes appoint former France coach Domenech as new boss

Nantes have appointed former France national team coach Raymond Domenech as their new manager until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. Domenech last managed France during the 2010 World Cup, where they crashed out in ...

Argentina church asks lawmakers to search their hearts ahead of abortion vote

The Church of Argentina on Saturday called on the countrys lawmakers to vote their conscience this coming week, when the Senate will take up a bill to legalize abortion that has divided a nation with long-held Roman Catholic roots. During a...

SDMC opens its first 'toy bank' in Najafgarh zone

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday opened a first-of-its-kind toy bank in Najafgarh zone for children who cant afford them, officials said on Saturday. South Delhi mayor Anamika said the khilona bank has been opened keeping i...

Nepalese woman gang-raped in Haryana

A Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday. According to police, the accused entered the victims rented house Thursday night. They beat up the womans husband, a farm l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020