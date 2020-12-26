Left Menu
Ahead of Shah's visit to Manipur, CM reviews preparedness

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday reviewed the preparations for a public meeting venue at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district, ahead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

ANI | Imphal (Assam) | Updated: 26-12-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:22 IST
Manipur CM N Biren (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday reviewed the preparations for a public meeting venue at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district, ahead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. "Manipur is ready to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is a true friend of Manipur. He is visiting the state for the inauguration of many projects and starting of many new projects," said Biren while talking to ANI.

The Chief Minister further stated that Shah will meet with civil society organisation representatives in the state. Singh said that said the State government is planning the inauguration of completed projects such as Thoubal multipurpose project as well as a slew of new projects to be kicked off during Shah's visit

On December 27, at an event in Imphal, the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan, Dwarka in New Delhi, the IIT at Muongkhong, the State Police Headquarters at Imphal, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal. Shah is on a three-day visit to the northeast and reached Guwahati on Saturday morning. He was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (ANI)

