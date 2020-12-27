Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Sunday

Australia 1st innings: 195 India 1st innings: Mayank Agarwal lbw b Starc 0 Shubman Gill c Paine b Cummins 45 Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Cummins 17 Ajinkya Rahane batting 53 Hanuma Vihari c Steven Smith b Lyon 21 Rishabh Pant c Paine b Starc 29 Ravindra Jadeja batting 4 Extras: (b-12, lb-6, nb-2) 20 Total: 189/5 in 63.3 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 61-2, 64-3, 116-4, 173-5 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12.3-3-35-2, Pat Cummins 18-7-51-2, Josh Hazlewood 14-4-29-0, Nathan Lyon 12-1-37-1, Cameron Green 7-1-19-0.