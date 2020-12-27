Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru safe city project row: Govt will look into the

Bengaluru, Dec 27 PTI As the war of words between two senior IPS officers in Karnataka intensified over the Rs 619 crore Bengaluru Safe City project, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government would look into the matter.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 19:07 IST
Bengaluru safe city project row: Govt will look into the

Bengaluru, Dec 27 (PTI) As the war of words between two senior IPS officers in Karnataka intensified over the Rs 619 crore Bengaluru Safe City project, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government would look into the matter. Addressing reporters here, Bommai said, ''I have already spoken to the Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and Director General of Police Praveen Sood to take note of it. They will take a call on what directions and orders to be issued.'' The minister was reacting to a query on the two officers crossing swords on the issue in public.

Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar, who is Chairman of Nirbhaya Tender Inviting Committee and tender scrutiny Committee, has alleged that someone had impersonated Home Secretary D Roopa and tried to gain access to classified information, which according to him tantamounted to 'illegal interference.' In response, Roopa, who is an Inspector General of Police rank IPS officer, said she accessed the tender documents and found serious irregularities in them. Calling it a 'whistle-blowing' act, Roopa said the Bharat Electronics Ltd had complained to the Prime Minister's Office that the tender favoured a particular vendor.

Subsequently, the government ordered Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant to probe into the 'illegal interference' in the process. At a press conference on Sunday, Nimbalkar said the claim that Bharat Electronics Limited was wrongly disqualified was ''absolutely false.'' He said Call-III of the tender for Safe City Project was in process.

Reacting to Nimbalkar's clarification, Roopa accused him of 'misleading' the government and demanded an inquiry into this role in the whole process. ''He is deep in corruption even in this Nirbhaya Tender of 1,067 crore, of which Central Government fund is 700 crore.

Needless to say that he has been chargesheeted by CBI in 2020 in 4,500 crore IMA company scam,'' she alleged in a statement. PTI GMS ROH ROH

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey star Natmita Toppo honoured with Ekalabya Puraskar

India womens hockey team player Namita Toppo was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for her contribution to the game. Toppo was honoured for her performance from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020 at both national and i...

CPI(M) leader calls for active support to ongoing farmers agitation

Senior CPIM leader and former MLA M Y Tarigami on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the ongoing farmers agitation and called for active solidarity support to them for early revocation of the new agri laws in...

Farmers' protest example of govt's failure: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of giving importance to its capitalist friends and said the farmers protest against the new agri laws is an example of the failure of the government. The BJP government at the C...

Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit, the party said. Though the Congress did not disclose Gandhis destination, the chief spokesperson of the party, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he will be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020