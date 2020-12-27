Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Bank employee found dead in hotel room

Rajkumar, 35, had come here on December 24 to join his duty at the Bank of India branch located in Fariha locality and was living in a hotel under the Firozabad South police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.He did not open his room since Saturday after he returned from the bank.

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 27-12-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 20:31 IST
UP: Bank employee found dead in hotel room

The body of a Hyderabad-based bank employee was found in the room of a hotel here on Sunday, police said. Rajkumar, 35, had come here on December 24 to join his duty at the Bank of India branch located in Fariha locality and was living in a hotel under the Firozabad South police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

He did not open his room since Saturday after he returned from the bank. Pandey also informed that Rajkumar's brother Rahul had called him up but after not getting any reply from his brother, he contacted the hotel staff. The hotel staff too did not get any answer from Rajkumar. When the door was broken, he was found dead in the room.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said..

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 298 coronavirus deaths on Sunday - health ministry

Italy reported 298 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday up from 261 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections was 8,913 down from 10,407 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italys epidemi...

Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

A man has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley, authorities said on unday. Winnebago County States Attorney J. Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, of Florida, has been c...

Snowfall at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine; rains lash Jammu

The famous cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district witnessed its first snowfall this season on Sunday, officials said. There was no disruption in movement of devotees, they said. Many hig...

1 killed as truck hits trailer truck from behind in UP's Fatehpur

A truck cleaner was killed here on Sunday when his truck hit a trailer truck from behind, police said. Three persons also got injured in the incident, they added.Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kamal Pandey said the accident occurred in the morning nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020