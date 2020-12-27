Two held with revolver in J-K's Samba district

Two held with revolver in J-K's Samba districtPTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 20:35 IST
Two suspected criminals were arrested with a revolver and three kg of poppy straw in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said
Dinesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Jammu, were arrested by a special team near Bari Brahmana along Jammu-Pathankot highway, the officials said. They said both the suspects were arrested on specific information and are being questioned.
