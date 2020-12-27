UP: 3 cops suspended for raid outside state sans permission

Three policemen deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have been suspended from service for carrying out a raid outside the state without permission, officials said on Sunday. The two sub-inspectors and a constable are attached with the Surajpur police station in Greater Noida and had travelled to Chandigarh recently, according to the officials.

''Sub-inspectors Jitendra Balyan and Sonu Sharma and constable Sant Kumar have been suspended on Saturday by Gautam Buddh Nagar police for carrying out raids outside the state without permission," a senior police official said. A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the matter and further proceedings are being carried out, the official said. The district police officials did not comment about other details of the case.