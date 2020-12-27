Left Menu
Raid at advocate's office: Lawyers urge Home Min to take action

Some office bearers and members of Bar Council of Delhi on Sunday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action regarding the search conducted by Delhi Police at the premises of advocate Mehmood Pracha, a lawyer representing some of the accused in the north-east Delhi riots cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 21:21 IST
Some office bearers and members of Bar Council of Delhi on Sunday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action regarding the search conducted by Delhi Police at the premises of advocate Mehmood Pracha, a lawyer representing some of the accused in the north-east Delhi riots cases. In a letter to Shah, the lawyers said there has been an understanding between the representatives of the Bar Association/Bar Council and the Delhi Police that in case of any case against an advocate, the Bar Association/Bar Council representatives will be informed and taken into confidence. The letter was written by BCD vice chairman Himal Akhtar and its members K C Mittal and Rajiv Khosla.

Delhi Police comes under the under the Ministry of Home Affairs. ''This broader understanding is to maintain the harmony and cordiality between two wings of Justice Delivery System. This seems to have not been followed in the present case. While we do not want to go to various aspects of the matter, apparently the action of the Delhi Police falls short on these aspects, which is a very serious matter as far as the legal community is concerned.

''We notice anguish and anger amongst the legal community, primarily because it goes to the very root and independent discharge of responsibility by an advocate,'' the letter said. ''It calls for an immediate action at your (Shah's) end in the present situation,'' it added.

According to Pracha, a search was conducted at his office from 12 pm on December 24 and till 3 am on December 25 approximately. Delhi Police had alleged that Pracha forged documents and instigated a man to depose falsely in connection with a case related to the violence in north-east Delhi in February this year.

Advocate Pracha has been representing various accused and complainants in connection with the violence in north-east Delhi in which at least 53 people were killed and several were injured..

