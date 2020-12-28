Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish lawmakers pass bill monitoring civil society groups

Newly introduced articles on associations and foundations, included in the bill on Preventing Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, allow the annual inspection of nongovernmental organizations, ostensibly to combat terrorism financing.The law also lets the interior ministry replace members of associations if they are being investigated on terrorism charges and gives it the power to suspend activities with a court order.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 28-12-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 01:03 IST
Turkish lawmakers pass bill monitoring civil society groups

Turkey's parliament approved a law Sunday that would increase government monitoring of civil society groups, which rights groups have warned would violate the freedom of association. Newly introduced articles on associations and foundations, included in the bill on “Preventing Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction,” allow the annual inspection of nongovernmental organizations, ostensibly to combat terrorism financing.

The law also lets the interior ministry replace members of associations if they are being investigated on terrorism charges and gives it the power to suspend activities with a court order. It also allows courts to block access to online donation campaigns without permits. The bill, proposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party, passed with the votes of the party and its nationalist allies.

Turkey's anti-terrorism laws are broad and have led to the jailing of politicians, journalists, civil society activists and thousands of others. Nearly 680 civil society groups signed a declaration against the bill, saying it would limit their ability to raise funds and organize while putting them under ministry pressure. They said the law violates the Turkish Constitution, which guarantees the freedom of association.

“Turkish prosecutors regularly open terrorism investigations into people for peacefully exercising rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement before the vote. The rights group warned the law would “widen the scope for the Interior Ministry to restrict the activities of any organization and individuals engaged in them.” The law would also apply to international civil society groups operating in Turkey.

TRENDING

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Prices of TV and appliances likely to go up by around 10% from January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish lawmakers pass bill monitoring civil society groups

Turkeys parliament approved a law Sunday that would increase government monitoring of civil society groups, which rights groups have warned would violate the freedom of association. Newly introduced articles on associations and foundations,...

Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed detai...

Bihar wins award for transferring money to beneficiaries' accounts in COVID time

The Bihar governments initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its departments winners of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, thi...

Pakistan opposition parties hold massive rallies on Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Leaders of Pakistans Opposition alliance held massive rallies against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Sindh province on Sunday, marking the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto. Speaking at a public meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020