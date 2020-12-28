Left Menu
With 20,021 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,07,871

India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 10:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of active cases stands at 2,77,301 while total recoveries are at 97,82,669 and the cumulative death toll stands at 1,47,901. Maharashtra has reported 60,347 active COVID-19 cases while Kerala has reported 65,344 active cases.

Delhi had reported 6,713 active COVID-19 cases, 6,05,685 recoveries and 10,453 fatalities. A total of 16,88,18,054 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 27. Of these, 7,15,397 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

