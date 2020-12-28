Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 Bangladeshi citizens held in Mumbai, fake IDs and SIM cards seized

Mumbai Police on Saturday has arrested 3 Bangladeshi citizens from the Sakinaka area and allegedly seized fake identity cards and Bangladeshi SIM cards from them.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:44 IST
3 Bangladeshi citizens held in Mumbai, fake IDs and SIM cards seized
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police on Saturday has arrested 3 Bangladeshi citizens from the Sakinaka area and allegedly seized fake identity cards and Bangladeshi SIM cards from them. A senior officer from the Mumbai Police, on the condition of anonymity, told ANI, "They infiltrated into India through the West Bengal border and reached Mumbai. They were residing in a chawl in Sakinaka area of Mumbai suburban district with fake IDs like PAN card, Aadhaar card and other documents. They were arrested on a tip from an informer."

The accused were produced before a court that remanded them to police custody till December 29. The senior police officer said the arrested Bangladeshi citizens were working as painters and drivers in Mumbai. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

Also Read: People of Bengal yearning for change, want to get rid of Bangladeshi infiltration: Shah

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday.The new regula...

AIMIM to tie up with BTP in Gujarat: LS MP Imtiaz Jaleel

The All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen will contest local bodies polls in Gujarat in alliance with the Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party BTP, the AIMIMs Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Monday. He told PTI that ...

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launches cannabis index

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launched on Monday a new index for nine medical cannabis companies in an effort to boost trade in the burgeoning, yet not quite mature, sector. Israel is a leader in marijuana research and this year the governmen...

EC held COVID-safe elections in Bihar; now preparing for polls next year: CEC Arora

The Election Commission successfully held assembly polls in Bihar, one of Indias most populous states despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is now preparing to conduct polls in states and union territories as per schedule next year, its chief S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020