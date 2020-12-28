Cross FIRs lodged as farmer, paddy centre in-charge fight in UP

Cross FIRs have been lodged in connection with a quarrel between two individuals at a paddy purchase centre in the Puwayan area here, police said on Monday. A farmer, Charanjit Singh belonging to Mukimpur, has filed a complaint with the police alleging that when he went to take the receipt for his paddy at the purchase centre, its in-charge Ashish Singh beat him up, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puwayan, Navneet Kumar Nayak said.

However, Ashish Singh has also alleged that Charanjit Singh assaulted him, he said. Cross FIRs have been lodged on the complaints of both the individuals, Nayak said.

A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, where both the individuals are seen engaged in a heated argument and thrashing each other, has gone viral on social media, police said. Action will be taken after investigation, Nayak said.