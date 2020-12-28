Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cross FIRs lodged as farmer, paddy centre in-charge fight in UP

A farmer, Charanjit Singh belonging to Mukimpur, has filed a complaint with the police alleging that when he went to take the receipt for his paddy at the purchase centre, its in-charge Ashish Singh beat him up, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puwayan, Navneet Kumar Nayak said.However, Ashish Singh has also alleged that Charanjit Singh assaulted him, he said. Action will be taken after investigation, Nayak said.PTI Corr SAB AQS AQS

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:36 IST
Cross FIRs lodged as farmer, paddy centre in-charge fight in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cross FIRs have been lodged in connection with a quarrel between two individuals at a paddy purchase centre in the Puwayan area here, police said on Monday. A farmer, Charanjit Singh belonging to Mukimpur, has filed a complaint with the police alleging that when he went to take the receipt for his paddy at the purchase centre, its in-charge Ashish Singh beat him up, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puwayan, Navneet Kumar Nayak said.

However, Ashish Singh has also alleged that Charanjit Singh assaulted him, he said. Cross FIRs have been lodged on the complaints of both the individuals, Nayak said.

A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, where both the individuals are seen engaged in a heated argument and thrashing each other, has gone viral on social media, police said. Action will be taken after investigation, Nayak said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reinforces Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters have clashed with Kurdish forces

Russia said late on Sunday it had sent more military police to an area in northern Syria where fighters backed by Turkey have clashed with Kurdish forces near a strategic highway patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops. The deployment comes...

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday.The new regula...

AIMIM to tie up with BTP in Gujarat: LS MP Imtiaz Jaleel

The All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen will contest local bodies polls in Gujarat in alliance with the Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party BTP, the AIMIMs Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Monday. He told PTI that ...

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launches cannabis index

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launched on Monday a new index for nine medical cannabis companies in an effort to boost trade in the burgeoning, yet not quite mature, sector. Israel is a leader in marijuana research and this year the governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020