Man arrested for robbing shopkeeper in southeast Delhi

The arrested has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Saurabh Vihar in Jaitpur, they said.According to a complaint filed with the police, Vishal and his associate came to the grocery store of Shambhu Kumar in Tughlakabad Village around 3.30 pm on Saturday and sought change for a Rs 200 note, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:03 IST
A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a shopkeeper after seeking change for a Rs 200 note in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Monday. The arrested has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Saurabh Vihar in Jaitpur, they said.

According to a complaint filed with the police, Vishal and his associate came to the grocery store of Shambhu Kumar in Tughlakabad Village around 3.30 pm on Saturday and sought change for a Rs 200 note, police said. Kumar gave them two notes of Rs 100 in change, they said.

After taking the notes, one of them grabbed Kumar from behind and threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon while another person took all the cash, totalling around Rs 8,000-9,000, and fled, a senior police officer said. ''Police raided all hideouts of the accused persons and arrested Vishal from Luv Kush Chowk, Jaitpur. One mobile phone and Rs 4,100 were recovered from his possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

Efforts were on to nab his associate Rocky, the police added.

