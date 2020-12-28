Left Menu
Kerala Governor gives assent to convene special assembly session over farm laws

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday gave assent to convene a special session of the state Legislative Assembly over new farm laws on December 31.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:44 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday gave assent to convene a special session of the state Legislative Assembly over new farm laws on December 31. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet had recommended the convening of the special session to discuss the newly-formulated farm laws and pass a resolution against these legislations.

It is to mention that Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had refused to give assent to the Kerala government's recommendation. The first recommendation by the Kerala Cabinet for a special assembly was made on December 23, which was not cleared by the Governor. After this, the Cabinet ca

me up with fresh recommendation, which has now been cleared by the Governor. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the Cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor to call for the 21st session of the 14th state Legislative Assembly on December 31 as the problems faced by the agriculture sector and farmers continues. Farmers have been agitating for over a month now, asking the Centre to repeal the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

