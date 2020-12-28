Saudi court hands jail sentence to women's rights activist - local media

A Saudi terrorism court on Monday sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, despite international criticism of her detention and pressure to release her.

Hathloul, 31, has been held since 2018 after being arrested along with at least a dozen other women's rights activists.

The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence.

