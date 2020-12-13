Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army Chief Gen Naravane begins two-day rare visit to Saudi Arabia

COAS discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation with General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutir, Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces, the Indian Army tweeted.Saudi Arabia, the worlds biggest oil exporter, is a key country for India in the Gulf region, and the overall strategic ties between the two sides witnessed major upswing in the last few years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:57 IST
Army Chief Gen Naravane begins two-day rare visit to Saudi Arabia

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Sunday held extensive talks with Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutir as he began a two-day rare visit to the Gulf country to lay ground for deeper military ties. The Chief of Army Staff arrived in Riyadh after concluding his visit to the United Arab Emirates. It is the first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army to the two strategically important Gulf countries. ''General MM Naravane #COAS received a Guard of Honour at HQ Royal Saudi #LandForces. #COAS discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation with General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutir, Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces,'' the Indian Army tweeted.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is a key country for India in the Gulf region, and the overall strategic ties between the two sides witnessed major upswing in the last few years. In reflection of growing intensity in ties, Saudi Arabia last year announced plans to invest USD 100 billion in India in areas of petrochemicals, infrastructure and mining among others, considering the country's growth potential. In another key move, the two countries decided last year to establish a strategic partnership council to further ramp up their cooperation in strategically key areas.

The Chief of Army staff is also scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia's National Defence University and address the students and faculty at the institution. Before the Chief of Army Staff began his two-nation tour on Wednesday, the Army said Gen Naravane will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India through multiple meetings with senior functionaries of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence related issues.

Saudi Arabia is known to have evinced interest to collaborate with India on joint production of defence equipment. It is a major trading partner of India after China, the US and Japan. Saudi Arabia is also a major source of energy as India imports around 18 per cent of its crude oil requirement from the country. Last month, the Army Chief travelled to Nepal on a three-day visit that had significant diplomatic overtone.

In October, Gen Naravane travelled to Myanmar along with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on a very crucial visit during which India decided to supply an attack submarine to the Myanmar Navy besides agreeing to further deepen military and defence ties..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to hold farmers' meets in UP to raise awareness on agri laws

To make people aware about the recent farm laws brought by the Centre, the ruling BJP will organise farmers meets at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement issued here on Sunday. These kisan sammelan will begin on Mo...

Lithuania orders tougher lockdown, to last until Jan. 3

Lithuania told citizens to stay at home for three weeks from Wednesday as it seeks to rein in a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks. Leaving home will...

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said this fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. This fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. The three farm laws have been rejected by t...

Meghalaya logs 123 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

At least 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, pushing the tally to 12,866, while three fresh fatalities raised the toll to 128, a senior official said on Sunday. East Khali Hills, which happens to be the worst- affecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020