Left Menu
Development News Edition

China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

China has been accused of covering up the initial outbreak and delaying the release of crucial information, allowing the virus to spread and contributing to the pandemic that has sickened more than 80 million people worldwide and killed almost 1.8 million. In the early days of the outbreak, authorities reprimanded several Wuhan doctors for rumor-mongering after they alerted friends on social media.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:26 IST
China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of "picking fights and provoking trouble,'' one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area People's Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and "maliciously manipulated" the outbreak.

Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was "inconvenient'' to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order. He said the court did not ask Zhang whether she would appeal, nor did she indicate whether she would. Zhang, 37, traveled to Wuhan in February and posted on various social media platforms about the outbreak that is believed to have emerged in the central Chinese city late last year.

She was arrested in May amid tough nationwide measures aimed at curbing the outbreak and heavy censorship to deflect criticism of the government's initial response. Zhang reportedly went on a prolonged hunger strike while in detention, prompting authorities to forcibly feed her, and is said to be in poor health. China has been accused of covering up the initial outbreak and delaying the release of crucial information, allowing the virus to spread and contributing to the pandemic that has sickened more than 80 million people worldwide and killed almost 1.8 million. Beijing vigorously denies the accusations, saying it took swift action that bought time for the rest of the world to prepare.

China's ruling Communist Party tightly controls the media and seeks to block dissemination of information it hasn't approved for release. In the early days of the outbreak, authorities reprimanded several Wuhan doctors for "rumor-mongering" after they alerted friends on social media. The best known of the doctors, Li Wenliang, later succumbed to COVID-19.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' stir: Govt invites 40 unions for next round of talks on Dec 30

The government on Monday invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a logical solution to the current impasse over the farm laws. The governments invite followed a proposal ...

Mamata announces new neighbourhood grievance redressal programme

Claiming that the West Bengal governments Duare Sarkar administration at the doorsteps programme has been a huge success, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a new initiative Paray Paray Samadhan, under which local neighbourh...

Ukrainians flock to local ski resort, with many European resorts shut to curb coronavirus spread

Ukraines biggest ski resort Bukovel in the Carpathian mountains is fully booked until the end of year as Ukrainians have sped to it instead of other foreign resorts that have been shut due to coronavirus-linked restrictions across Europe.Bu...

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures at record levels as Trump signs stimulus aid bill

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Nasdaq were at record levels on Monday as President Donald Trumps move to sign into law a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on a vaccine-led economic recovery.In a sudden reversal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020