Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Government tables Bill for repeal of provincialisation of madrassas

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, the first day of the Assam Legislative Assembly session, tabled a Bill to repeal the provincialisation of Madrassas in the state.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:31 IST
Assam Government tables Bill for repeal of provincialisation of madrassas
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to media on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, the first day of the Assam Legislative Assembly session, tabled a Bill to repeal the provincialisation of Madrassas in the state. "We have introduced a Bill whereby all Madrassas will be converted into institutes of general education and no Madrassa will be established by the government in the future. We're happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in the education system," Sarma told reporters after the bill was tabled in the assembly.

Sarma further said: "The Congress and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) have opposed this Bill. But we are determined that this Bill needs to be passed and it will be passed." The three-day-long winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began today and the discussion on the Bill will continue tomorrow too.

"Once the Bill is passed, the practice of running Madrassa by the Government in Assam will come to an end, a practice which was started by Muslim League govt in pre-Independence Assam, Sarma had tweeted this morning. On December 14, Sarma had said that in order to facilitate a secular education system in Assam, the state government has decided to make 'education secular' and 198 high madrasas and 542 other madrasas in the state will operate as any other general educational institute and will not give admission to students for theological studies. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Feel hundred against England at Lord's is my best, says Rahane

Indias stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said that his hundred against England at Lords is his best century even though his ton against Australia in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG has put the team in...

Attacks across Afghanistan kill 4

At least four people were killed in separate attacks across Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, raising further concerns about the fate of peace talks that have been suspended until at least next month. No one claimed responsibility for ...

Over 1,500 telecom towers damaged in Punjab

More than 1,500 telecom towers in Punjab have been damaged by farmers protesting against the three farm laws, disrupting services in some pockets, sources said. Power supply to towers that relay telecom signals was snapped and cables cut in...

PLUSS to supply temperature control boxes to SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine transportation

Delhi-based material solutions firm Pluss Advanced Technologies PLUSS on Monday announced a tie up with SpiceJet for supplying precise temperature control boxes to the dedicated freighter division of the budget carrier for COVID-19 vaccine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020