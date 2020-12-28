Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Who is Saudi human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul?

She was among at least a dozen other women's rights activists arrested, and Saudi media tarred them as traitors. * Rights groups say at least three of the women, including Hathloul, were held in solitary confinement for months and subjected to abuse including electric shocks, flogging and sexual assault.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:50 IST
FACTBOX-Who is Saudi human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul?
Representative image

Prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was convicted by a Saudi court on Monday on charges which include seeking to change the Saudi political system and harming national security. Here are some details about al-Hathloul, who has been detained since 2018. ACTIVISM

* Hathloul rose to prominence in 2013 when she began publicly campaigning for women's right to drive in Saudi Arabia. She was arrested for the first time in 2014 while attempting to drive across the border from the United Arab Emirates - where she had a valid driver's licence - to Saudi Arabia. She spent 73 days in a women's detention facility, an experience she later said helped shape her campaigning against the kingdom's male guardianship system.

* In 2016, a year after she became one of the first women to stand for municipal election in Saudi Arabia, she was among 14,000 signatories on a petition to King Salman calling for an end to the guardianship system. * In 2018, she attended a public meeting in Geneva to brief the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on women's rights in Saudi Arabia.

DETENTION * In March 2018 Hathloul was arrested in the UAE where she was studying and forcibly flown to Riyadh where she was held under house arrest before being moved to prison in May, rights groups say. She was among at least a dozen other women's rights activists arrested, and Saudi media tarred them as traitors.

* Rights groups say at least three of the women, including Hathloul, were held in solitary confinement for months and subjected to abuse including electric shocks, flogging and sexual assault. Saudi authorities have denied torture allegations. * In August 2019, Hathloul's family said she had rejected a proposal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video statement denying reports she was tortured in custody.

* Hathloul went on hunger strike in October - her second in 2020 - to protest against the conditions of her detention. Her family said she was forced to abandon the hunger strike after two weeks because her jailers were waking her every two hours. * Last month, her case was transferred from regular criminal court to a special terrorism court.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Feel hundred against England at Lord's is my best, says Rahane

Indias stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said that his hundred against England at Lords is his best century even though his ton against Australia in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG has put the team in...

Attacks across Afghanistan kill 4

At least four people were killed in separate attacks across Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, raising further concerns about the fate of peace talks that have been suspended until at least next month. No one claimed responsibility for ...

Over 1,500 telecom towers damaged in Punjab

More than 1,500 telecom towers in Punjab have been damaged by farmers protesting against the three farm laws, disrupting services in some pockets, sources said. Power supply to towers that relay telecom signals was snapped and cables cut in...

PLUSS to supply temperature control boxes to SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine transportation

Delhi-based material solutions firm Pluss Advanced Technologies PLUSS on Monday announced a tie up with SpiceJet for supplying precise temperature control boxes to the dedicated freighter division of the budget carrier for COVID-19 vaccine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020