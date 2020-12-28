Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctor wanted in cash-for-job scam surrenders in Dibrugarh

A doctor of Assam Medical College Hospital AMCH, Ajanta Hazarika, wanted on the basis of a complaint accusing her of promising jobs in lieu of money surrendered before the chief judicial magistrates court here on Monday.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:38 IST
Doctor wanted in cash-for-job scam surrenders in Dibrugarh

A doctor of Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), Ajanta Hazarika, wanted on the basis of a complaint accusing her of promising jobs in lieu of money surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate's court here on Monday. She had been absconding for the last 21 days after a cash-for-jobs case was registered against her at Dibrugarh police station in upper Assam, a police officer said.

The police had on Friday arrested Dr Hazarika's husband Simanta Jyoti Saikia in connection with the case. Following her surrender, the court sent her to judical custody.

An FIR was lodged against Dr Hazarika by one Amol Nath at Gabharupathar police outpost in Dibrugarh district on December 7, alleging that she had taken about Rs 22 lakh from him and two other job aspirants with a promise to provide them jobs in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Nath had claimed in the FIR that he had transferred half of the amount, sought by Dr Hazarika, to the bank accounts of one Rajib Parashar, who was arrested by the Guwahati crime branch in October, for his alleged involvement in extorting money from candidates of various recruitment examinations for government jobs.

The doctor's driver also recorded his statement in the court..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, EU look forward to formal ratification of post-Brexit deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the United Kingdom and the European Union are looking forward to the formal ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal and collaborating on the issues of common interest. According to Sput...

Tesla to enter India in 2021: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said American electric car major Tesla is set to start its operations in India next year and would also look at setting up of a manufacturing unit based on demand. The Road, Transport and Highways mini...

Vikram Solar commissions 10 MW solar plant in West Bengal

Vikram Solar on Monday said its 10 MW solar plant for the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd WBSEDCL was commissioned on Monday. The project was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the company said...

Farmers agree to govt proposal for talks on Dec 30, but want discussion on repealing the laws

Protesting farmer unions Monday agreed in-principle to a government proposal for holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on December 30, but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020