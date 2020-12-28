Doctor wanted in cash-for-job scam surrenders in Dibrugarh

A doctor of Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), Ajanta Hazarika, wanted on the basis of a complaint accusing her of promising jobs in lieu of money surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate's court here on Monday. She had been absconding for the last 21 days after a cash-for-jobs case was registered against her at Dibrugarh police station in upper Assam, a police officer said.

The police had on Friday arrested Dr Hazarika's husband Simanta Jyoti Saikia in connection with the case. Following her surrender, the court sent her to judical custody.

An FIR was lodged against Dr Hazarika by one Amol Nath at Gabharupathar police outpost in Dibrugarh district on December 7, alleging that she had taken about Rs 22 lakh from him and two other job aspirants with a promise to provide them jobs in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Nath had claimed in the FIR that he had transferred half of the amount, sought by Dr Hazarika, to the bank accounts of one Rajib Parashar, who was arrested by the Guwahati crime branch in October, for his alleged involvement in extorting money from candidates of various recruitment examinations for government jobs.

The doctor's driver also recorded his statement in the court..