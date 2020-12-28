Left Menu
Woman kills 2 daughters by flinging them into Narmada canal

The 25-year-old woman, identified as Shilpaben Thakor, was arrested on Monday and has told police that she carried out the act due to stress, an official said.Thakor walked a long distance to reach the Narmada main canal and threw her two children into it on Sunday evening.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:58 IST
A woman allegedly killed her 7-month-old and 4-year-old daughters by throwing them into the Narmada main canal near Dahegam in Gandhinagar district in Gujarat, police said Monday. The 25-year-old woman, identified as Shilpaben Thakor, was arrested on Monday and has told police that she carried out the act due to stress, an official said.

''Thakor walked a long distance to reach the Narmada main canal and threw her two children into it on Sunday evening. Her husband, a farm labourer from Antroli village, filed a complaint after which she was arrested,'' said Inspector JK Rathod of Dahegam police station. ''The body of the 7-month-old girl was recovered from the canal, while that of the 4-year-old girl is missing,'' the official said.

