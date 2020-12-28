Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government lifts ban on onion export from January 1

The central government on Monday removed prohibition for the export of all varieties of onions with effect from January 1, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:19 IST
Government lifts ban on onion export from January 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The central government on Monday removed prohibition for the export of all varieties of onions with effect from January 1, 2021. Earlier, the Centre had imposed a ban on the export of onions on September 14, 2020.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a release regarding the amendment in export policy of onions in which it said: "In exercise of powers conferred by section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, as amended, read with para 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20, the central government hereby makes an amendment in the September 14 notification amending the export policy of onion. The onions, including Bangalore Rose onions and Krishnapuram onions, have been allowed to be exported from January 1, 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 arrested with over 100 kg of beef in UP's Fatehpur

Police arrested two men from the Hathgam police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday and seized over a quintal of beef from their possessionHathgam Station House Officer SHO Aditya Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police...

Gautam Buddh Nagar records 27 new COVID-19 cases, tally 24,845

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed the districts infection tally to 24,845, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 462 from 477 the previous day, as the recovery r...

Uganda: "Journalism is not a crime", Bobi Wine reacts to abuse against journalist

In response to the raging violence against journalists in Uganda by security forces, the journalists in the country stepped out of a security press conference, according to a report by Daily Monitor.Reportedly led by the death of two journa...

ISL 7: Eze header lifts Jamshedpur over Bengaluru

It was yet another case of Monday Blues for Bengaluru FC. This time, Jamshedpur FC notched up a gritty 1-0 victory over the former champions in the Indian Super League game at the JL Nehru Stadium Fatorda here on Monday. Sunil Chhetris side...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020