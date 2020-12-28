Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPS reshuffle in Bengal following attack on Nadda convoy

Mishra was one of the three IPS officers who were on duty when Naddas convoy was attacked and later called for central deputations by the Union Home Ministry.Avijit Banerjee, who was the Superintendent of Police of the Barasat Police District, replaced Pandey, a notification issued by the state government said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:53 IST
IPS reshuffle in Bengal following attack on Nadda convoy

In a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Monday shifted Diamond Harbour Police District SP Bholanath Pandey to a much unimportant post of SP Home Guard. The order was issued on Monday, more than a fortnight after BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy was attacked while passing through the police district on December 11.

The state government also named South Bengal Inspector General of Police Rajeev Mishra as the South Bengal Additional Director General of Police. Mishra was one of the three IPS officers who were on duty when Nadda's convoy was attacked and later called for central deputations by the Union Home Ministry.

Avijit Banerjee, who was the Superintendent of Police of the Barasat Police District, replaced Pandey, a notification issued by the state government said. Raj Narayan Mukherjee, the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone of the Howrah Police Commissionerate, was named as the new SP of the Barasat Police District, it said.

Damayanti Sen, the additional CP-I of Kolkata Police was made Special CP-II of the force while Pranav Kumar, who was the DIG of the state CID, was made the IGP of the state investigating agency. Humayan Kabir, the Commissioner of Police of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate in the rank of the DIGP was promoted as the IGP, it said.

Nishant Perver was made the IGP Traffic of North Bengal..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for killing florist over rivalry in Ghaziabad

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a florist over personal rivalry here on Monday, police said. The victim, Ajay, was a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi and had a flower shop on the premises of Mahakal Temple in DLF Ankur Vihar...

COVID-19: Anil Vij stable, likely to be discharged from hospital in next few days

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID at a Gurugram hospital since December 15, is likely to be discharged in next few days as the doctors attending on him are satisfied with progress in his ...

2 arrested with over 100 kg of beef in UP's Fatehpur

Police arrested two men from the Hathgam police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday and seized over a quintal of beef from their possessionHathgam Station House Officer SHO Aditya Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police...

Gautam Buddh Nagar records 27 new COVID-19 cases, tally 24,845

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed the districts infection tally to 24,845, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 462 from 477 the previous day, as the recovery r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020