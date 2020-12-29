Left Menu
WB labour min escorted out of meeting venue by police

Power Minister Sovondeb Chattopadhyay, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey were present at the meeting but had left before the contractual labourers belonging to the Self Employed Labour Organisation started demonstrations.Though none was arrested, members of the organisation blocked Shahid Khudiram Bose Road near the venue after the incident.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 01:12 IST
Police had to escort West Bengal Labour Minister Malay ghatak out of Netaji Indoor Stadium, the venue of a meeting of a body working for the welfare of workers on Monday, when several contractual labourers demonstrated in front of him, threw chairs and tore off posters of senior leaders as issues raised by them were not addressed. Power Minister Sovondeb Chattopadhyay, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey were present at the meeting but had left before the contractual labourers belonging to the 'Self Employed Labour Organisation' started demonstrations.

Though none was arrested, members of the organisation blocked Shahid Khudiram Bose Road near the venue after the incident. When contacted, Ghatak told PTI that the state government had received a deputation from the contractual labourers, which included the demand to make them permanent workers.

''We had nothing to announce today. We know that these labourers are not getting their commission for the last six months. We are looking into their demands but such protest was totally uncalled for,'' Ghatak said. Hakim when contacted said that the matter will be taken up for a discussion in the cabinet.

The contractual labourers said that they had attended the meeting only after there were assured of fulfilment of their demands..

