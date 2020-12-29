Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ohio officer fired in fatal shooting of Black man: Union

PTI | Columbus | Updated: 29-12-2020 04:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 04:43 IST
Ohio officer fired in fatal shooting of Black man: Union

A white Ohio police officer was fired after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man holding a cellphone, and refusing to administer first aid for several minutes

Columbus police officer Adam Coy hours was fired hours after a hearing was held to determine his employment, Brian Steel, the vice president of the local police union, told The Associated Press

Coy is also under criminal investigation for last week's shooting.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

The Democratic-controlled House has voted to override President Donald Trumps veto of a defense policy bill. House members voted 322-87 to override the veto, well above the two-thirds needed to override.If approved by two-thirds of the Sena...

MEDIA-UK's Sunak ‘will use green levy’ to cut debt burden - The Times

-- Source link httpsbit.ly2Kyj4a7-- Note Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy...

Ohio police officer fired for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

A white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired on Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man last week in what the citys police chief deemed an unreasonable use of deadly force, the citys public safety director announced.Dismissa...

U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trumps demand for 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate. The Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020