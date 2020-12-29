Left Menu
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases

With 16,432 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:41 IST
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With 16,432 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday. As many as 24,900 recoveries and 252 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of active cases stands at 2,68,581 while the total recoveries are at 98,07,569. The total death toll has reached 1,48,153, according to the Health Ministry.

Kerala has reported 64,205 active cases while Maharashtra has reported 58,294 active cases. Delhi has reported 6,297 active cases, 6,06,644 recoveries and 10,474 fatalities.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,98,01,749 samples tested for #COVID19 up to December 28. Of these, 9,83,695 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday. (ANI)

