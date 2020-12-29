Left Menu
Six Maoists held in Jharkhand, arms recovered

One AK-47 rifle, two carbines, two INSAS rifles, two regular rifles, one M16 rifle, detonators and cycle bullets were recovered during the raid, the Giridih SP said.

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six Maoists, three of them carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on head, were arrested from a forest area in Jharkhand's Giridih district during a joint raid by the CRPF and the local police, a senior officer said. Security forces launched a crackdown on leftwing extremists in Naxal-hit Giridih and Dumka on Monday night, following which the six, including a couple, were apprehended, Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told a press meet here.

''Among those held are Prashant Manjhi and his wife Prabha, both members of the CPI (Maoist) regional committee, and Sudhir Kisku, who were involved in the attack that led to the death of Pakur Superintendent of Police Amarjeet Singh Balihar (in 2013). ''One AK-47 rifle, two carbines, two INSAS rifles, two regular rifles, one M16 rifle, detonators and cycle bullets were recovered during the raid,'' the Giridih SP said.

Manjhi has 32 criminal cases registered against him, including arson, robbery and murder, he added.

