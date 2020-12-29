Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beheaded carcass of puppy found in Mumbai

The beheaded carcass of a three-month-old puppy has been found in suburban Dahisar here, police said on Tuesday. The carcass was found lying near Jari Mari garden in Anand Nagar locality of the suburb on Sunday by a person who feeds strays, an official said.Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:59 IST
Beheaded carcass of puppy found in Mumbai

The beheaded carcass of a three-month-old puppy has been found in suburban Dahisar here, police said on Tuesday. The carcass was found lying near Jari Mari garden in Anand Nagar locality of the suburb on Sunday by a person who feeds strays, an official said.

Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons. Prima facie, some sharp weapon seemed to have been used to commit the brutal act, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kozhikode Crash: Air India Express completes disbursement of compensation to passengers, kin of deceased

Air India Express has completed the disbursement of interim compensation to all the passengers and family members of passengers who died in the Kozhikode plane crash, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Total compensation to th...

Six UK returnees test positive for contagious variant of COVID-19

Six persons who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It said the UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in three samples ...

Union minister Choubey tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, Dec 29 PTI Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolationIn a tweet, Choubey informed on Monday that he underwent a test after showing initia...

PM Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the New Bhaupur-New Khurja of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor EDFC to the nation on Tuesday and said these freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant. These freight co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020