Left Menu
Development News Edition

China hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'

China hopes lengthy negotiations for an investment deal with the European Union can wrap up at an "early date", a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. Talks have been stuck for years since beginning in 2014 as the bloc accused China of failing to deliver on promises to lift investment curbs, despite a pledge to open up the world's second largest economy.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:45 IST
China hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China hopes lengthy negotiations for an investment deal with the European Union can wrap up at an "early date", a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Talks have been stuck for years since beginning in 2014 as the bloc accused China of failing to deliver on promises to lift investment curbs, despite a pledge to open up the world's second largest economy. "We hope the deal can come to fruition at an early date," the spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a regular news briefing in the Chinese capital, adding that talks had recently "achieved huge progress."

The comment followed remarks on Monday by European officials that the deal was likely to be clinched this week, giving EU firms better access to the Chinese market, better competition conditions and protections for investments. Even if there is political agreement on the deal this week, hammering out legal texts could take months. Together with the ratification process, that could mean pact implementation will take about a year, EU officials have said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms

The Trump administration on Monday strengthened an executive order barring U.S. investors from buying securities of alleged Chinese military-controlled companies, following disagreement among U.S. agencies about how tough to make the direct...

UP: Girl dies as part of house terrace falls on her

An 11-year-old girl was killed and three others injured when a projected portion of a house fell on them in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened in Kharaura village under Paschim Sarira police sta...

Rajesh Khanna's 78th birth anniversary: Iconic dialogues of late star that made him immortal

Proclaimed as Indias first superstar, late actor Rajesh Khanna would have turned 78 on Tuesday if he were alive today. The Punjab born actor who entered Hindi films in 1965 has left a strong imprint in each one of us with his exemplary pers...

Delhi prepared to face new COVID strain: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 29 PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reassured the citys residents by asserting that the national capital is prepared to deal with the new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus. Delhi has witnessed three w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020