Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves ordinance to deal with 'love jihad' cases

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Dharma Swatantrata (Religious Freedom) Ordinance, 2020 to deal with "love jihad" cases in the state.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves ordinance to deal with 'love jihad' cases
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Dharma Swatantrata (Religious Freedom) Ordinance, 2020 to deal with "love jihad" cases in the state. It has been sent to Governor for assent. The ordinance was approved during a special Cabinet session which was presided over by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

"Provision for the imprisonment of five to 10 years and fine of at least Rs 100,000 is being made for attempting mass religious conversion (of two or more persons)," said Chouhan. The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called 'love jihad'-related offences, in its new ordinance. With this, the state government has doubled the jail term in its proposed Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. It had earlier proposed a five-year jail term.

Under this new proposed ordinance, there will be a provision of punishment of up to 5 years for a religious leader who has performed religious conversion before submitting an application. The complaint of conversion and forced marriage can be made by the victim, parents, family or guardian. The Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Bill, 2020 Bill was approved on Saturday and would have been tabled in the upcoming Assembly session but the session has now been cancelled.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government took the ordinance route much like the Uttar Pradesh to enact the law to check forced religious conversion. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK needs tighter COVID rules to avert new "catastrophe", epidemiologist warns

Britains government needs to bring in tighter coronavirus lockdown rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a new strain of the disease, a leading epidemiologist and government advisor warned on Tuesday. Britain reported 41,385 new COVID ...

EU Brexit negotiator Barnier, asked about future, says he wants to serve France

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday he saw himself serving his home country, France, in some capacity following his work on negotiating Britains exit from the EU.I will use my energy to work for my country, ...

13 wagons of goods train derail in Odisha

At least 13 wagons of a goods train derailed inside a tunnel between Jarati and Maliguda railway stations in Odishas Koraput district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place early in the morning in the Waltair division of the Ea...

Trump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms

The Trump administration on Monday strengthened an executive order barring U.S. investors from buying securities of alleged Chinese military-controlled companies, following disagreement among U.S. agencies about how tough to make the direct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020