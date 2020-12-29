Left Menu
Youth killed over love affair in UP's Shahjahanpur

An 18-year-old youth was murdered at a village here over an alleged love affair, police said on Tuesday. During interrogation, Aman said the deceased had an affair with his sister, the SP added.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:13 IST
Youth killed over love affair in UP's Shahjahanpur

An 18-year-old youth was murdered at a village here over an alleged love affair, police said on Tuesday. Sonu was found dead with his throat slit at his agriculture fields in Alamnagar village under the Sidhauli police station area on Sunday, SP S Anand said, adding that the victim’s father lodged a complaint in this regard. Two youths, identified as Aman Singh and Mukesh Kumar, have been arrested. During interrogation, Aman said the deceased had an affair with his sister, the SP added. When Aman came to know about their relationship, he, along with his associate Mukesh, killed him with a sharp-edged weapon and a lathi, the SP said.

