Maha: TMC asks people to pay pending taxes by Jan; waives fines

Citizens in Thane city of Maharashtra will get a relief from interest and penalty if they pay their pending water and property taxes by January 2021, city mayor Naresh Mhaske said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:43 IST
Citizens in Thane city of Maharashtra will get a relief from interest and penalty if they pay their pending water and property taxes by January 2021, city mayor Naresh Mhaske said on Tuesday. The civic body has faced a financial crisis on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and to get dues collected before the end of March 2021, it has decided to waive the penalty on pending taxes, an official release stated.

The mayor has appealed to citizens to take maximum advantage of the scheme and clear all their pending dues. The Thane Municipal Corporation has clarified that this relief will be available only to the non-commercial assesses.

