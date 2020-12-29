Left Menu
Interfaith marriage: U'khand HC asks Haridwar admin for protection to couple

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the Haridwar administration to give protection to a couple after the wife cited a threat from her family due to their interfaith marriage.

29-12-2020
The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the Haridwar administration to give protection to a couple after the wife cited a threat from her family due to their interfaith marriage. The couple, who married on December 16, had sought the court's intervention expressing an apprehension that the wife's family could cause harm to them.

After interacting with the couple last week through video conferencing, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ravindra Maithani of the High Court asked the Haridwar's district magistrate to give them protection. On the wife's complaint that her application for conversion to Hinduism had not been processed, the high court asked the DM to submit the date of processing her application before the court in case such a step had been taken.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing in March 2021. The woman had filed a notice before the district magistrate of Haridwar for a change of religion from Islam to Hinduism.

