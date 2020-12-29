MP: 5 hurt in stone pelting on vehicle rally on Ram temple

At least five persons were injured when miscreants pelted stones on a vehicle rally taken out near here on Tuesday to raise awareness on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said. Indore collector Manish Singh said five persons have been detained in connection with the incident which took place at Chaandankhedi village, about 50km from the district headquarters, when the rally was passing through a communally sensitive area.

The rally, taken out to create awareness on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, comprised a truck and motorbikes. ''Five persons suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting incident. We are probing the matter, Singh told PTI.

He said so far five persons have been taken into custody by the police. We are trying to identify those involved in the stone pelting incident...(they wanted) to disrupt communal harmony.

They will be arrested under the NSA (National Security Act) and sent to jail, he said. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order and the situation is under control, Singh said.