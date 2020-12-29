Odd News Roundup: Russian riot police arrest renegade priest in raid on convent

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Russian riot police arrest renegade priest in raid on convent

Riot police in Russia arrested a renegade priest in the early hours of Tuesday in a raid on a convent he had seized control of and accused him of driving children to suicide, according to his lawyer. Father Sergiy, whose real name is Nikolai Romanov, gained prominence earlier this year after denying the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic, railing against church closures due to the lockdown, and criticising the Russian Orthodox Church.

Also Read: Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources