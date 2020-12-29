Maha: Couple held for extorting Rs 8 cr from developers

A couple was on Tuesday arrested from Dombivli city of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly extorting Rs 8 crore from developers by threatening to file false complaints of illegal construction, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by a couple of developers earlier this month, the police had registered an FIR against the couple and two of their relatives, senior inspector S S Sable of Vishnu Nagar police station said.

As a first step, the police have nabbed Vidya Mhatre and her husband Vishwanath Mhatre, the official said. The accused had allegedly threatened developers of filing false complaints of illegal construction against them with the government agencies and extracted cash to the tune of Rs 6 crore, he said.

The accused also allegedly got four flats and two shops worth Rs 2 crore in their names from the victims, the official said, adding that further probe is underway..