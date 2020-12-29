Left Menu
Development News Edition

India reports 16,432 new coronavirus cases, lowest after 187 days, recovery rate at 95.92 pc

India continues to witness a declining trend of daily new caseload after 16,432 fresh coronavirus infections were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 187 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:14 IST
India reports 16,432 new coronavirus cases, lowest after 187 days, recovery rate at 95.92 pc
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India continues to witness a declining trend of daily new caseload after 16,432 fresh coronavirus infections were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 187 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's active caseload fell to 2,68,581 on Tuesday after a net decline of 8,720 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further compressed to 2.63 per cent of the cumulative caseload.

The total recovered cases crossed 98 lakh (98,07,569) today which translates to a recovery rate of 95.92 per cent, the ministry said. The gap between recoveries and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 95,38,988. Six UK returnees have been found positive for the new UK variant coronavirus genome in India. The Union Health Minister stated that samples of three UK returnees were tested and found positive for new UK strain in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad and one in National Institute of Virology, Pune.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 5,887 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the country. The state witnessed 5,029 recoveries and 24 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 64,861. As many as 3,018 fresh infections were recorded in Maharashtra and 68 deaths due to the disease, as per the State Health Department. The state's tally has reached 19,25,066 including 18,20,021 recoveries and 54,537 active cases and 49,373 deaths. The recovery rate has improved to 94.54 per cent.

Mumbai reported 537 new COVID-19 cases, 486 recoveries/discharges and 6 deaths today. The total cases in the city rise to 2,92,008 including 8,186 active cases, 2,71,870 recoveries/discharges and 11,094 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 957 new coronavirus, 1,065 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department. The overall infections in the state mounted to 8,16,132 including 8,747 active cases. The state's death toll reached 12,092.

As many as 703 new cases were recorded in Delhi, taking the national capital's tally to 6,24,118. As per Delhi's health department, there are only 6,122 active cases and the death toll is at 10,502. With a spike of 662 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's tally reached 9,17,571 including 8,93,617 recoveries and the death toll at 12,074.

Rajasthan reported 626 fresh coronavirus cases, 6 deaths and 1,149 recoveries/discharges today. The overall cases in the state reached 3,06,784 and the death reached 2,683. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 variant: Pune cops help sought to trace UK returnees

The Pune Municipal Corporation PMC has sought the help of police to locate some of the UK returnees who are untraceable after reaching here, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Tuesday. A new variant of COVID-19 has been found in the UK and those...

NDTV to appeal against Sebi order imposing Rs 5 cr fine on company

New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV on Tuesday said it will appeal against market regulator Sebis order imposing a fine of Rs 5 crore on the company for alleged failure to disclose price-sensitive information about certain loan agreements. The co...

Centre working for corporations, not bothered about farmers: SP leaders

The Centre is working in the interest of corporations and is not bothered about the farmers protesting at Delhis border in this cold weather, Samajwadi Party SP leaders alleged here on Tuesday as the opposition party reached out to the comm...

Rugby-Ball to leave Wales and Scarlets at the end of the season

Wales lock Jake Ball announced on Tuesday he will leave Scarlets at the end of the season to be with his family in Australia, effectively ending his international career. The 29-year-old said he had made the decision for family reasons afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020