Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navjot Sidhu kicks up row by wearing shawl bearing religious symbols

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday asked Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to tender an apology for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Sikh community by wearing a shawl bearing some religious symbols.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:28 IST
Navjot Sidhu kicks up row by wearing shawl bearing religious symbols

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday asked Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to tender an apology for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Sikh community by wearing a shawl bearing some religious symbols. The Jathedar of the Akal Takht, supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, described Sidhu's act as “highly unfortunate and against the traditions of Sikh tenets”.

He said the sentiments of Sikh community were hurt by this act of Sidhu. “He should immediately apologise,” Singh said. The Akal Takht Jathedar said he had received complaints from some members of the community, drawing his attention in this regard.

The Congress MLA from Amritsar East allegedly wore the shawl having embroidery of Sikh religious symbols “ik omkar and khanda”. He had uploaded a video on his YouTube channel 'Jittega Punjab' a few days ago in which he could be seen wearing the shawl during a meeting with some farmers in a village in Jalandhar. PTI JMS SUN VSD SRY

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile records first case of British variant of coronavirus - health ministry

Chile said on Tuesday it had recorded its first case of the British variant of coronavirus, prompting health authorities to reinstate a mandatory quarantine period for all visitors entering the South American nation from abroad. The variant...

European stocks extend year-end rally on Brexit deal boost

European stocks closed at a fresh 10-month high on Tuesday, powered by a Brexit trade deal, hopes of a bigger U.S. stimulus package and a marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign.The pan-European STOXX 600 ended up 0.8, rising for a fifth str...

Sebi fines NDTV Rs 5 cr over disclosure lapses; co to appeal against order

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on NDTV for its failure to disclose price-sensitive information about VCPL loan agreements but the company denied the charges and said it will appeal against the ruling. The ...

Soren govt completes one-year in office

On completion of one year of his government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said the JMM-led coalition ministry is committed to make Jharkhand self-reliant by the end of the tenure so that the state need not take loan from the world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020